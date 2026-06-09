Spacex Reportedly Targets 2027-End For Initial Orbital AI Computing Tests



SpaceX executives reportedly outlined plans for orbital AI computing tests during pre-IPO investor presentations.

SpaceX is seeking regulatory approval for up to one million space-based data-center satellites as part of its long-term roadmap. Starship development remains a key dependency, with the rocket still not meeting original timelines for rapid, reusable launch capability.

SpaceX executives are reportedly aiming to kick off initial tests of space-based artificial intelligence computing infrastructure by late 2027. This marks an earlier internal target compared to the“as early as 2028” timeline disclosed in the company's IPO filing.

The orbital computing initiative sits at the centre of SpaceX's long-term investment narrative.

In its IPO documents, the company has positioned itself as uniquely capable, stating it is“the only company with a commercially viable path to building orbital AI compute at scale,” according to a Reuters report.

Investor Meetings Outline Test Plan

During two investor presentations held ahead of the upcoming IPO, SpaceX executives outlined a roadmap to begin demonstrating orbital computing capabilities in 2027, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the discussions. Both sources attended a Goldman Sachs meeting, while one also participated in another session.

SpaceX has also requested regulatory approval to deploy up to one million space-based data-center satellites, highlighting the scale of its long-term ambition in orbital computing infrastructure.

The IPO filing had indicated that orbital data-center deployments could start as early as 2028, but it did not clearly separate demonstration missions from commercial rollout timelines.

The success of SpaceX's orbital computing roadmap is closely tied to Starship, its fully reusable rocket program. However, Starship is still behind early expectations and is yet to demonstrate rapid reusability at the scale required to support cost-efficient, large-scale satellite deployment, stated the Reuters report.

SpaceX IPO Details

SpaceX is offering 555.6 million shares in the proposed listing, each priced at $135, with the structure bypassing the usual pre-IPO price discovery process. The fundraising plan is projected to generate around $75 billion in proceeds.

At that scale, the transaction would place the company's valuation near $1.8 trillion, positioning it among the largest public offerings ever and far above Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.

SpaceX stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker SPCX, with the IPO priced at $135 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SpaceX was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.