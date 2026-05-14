Bitget Wallet Launches API Portal To Scale Onchain Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, announced the launch of the Bitget Wallet API portal, a self-service gateway that helps developers and institutional partners add onchain trading with lower integration costs, faster deployment, and more reliable execution. Through the portal, partners can apply for access, manage API keys, and connect to Bitget Wallet's onchain trading infrastructure, including token swaps, cross-chain transactions, and market data. The launch follows the rollout of Bitget Wallet API and marks the company's expansion into business infrastructure, as more fintech platforms, trading apps, and crypto services look to scale onchain trading without building complex backend systems from scratch.

Bitget Wallet API gives partners one connection point for token swaps, cross-chain transactions, real-time market prices, and basic blockchain data. Built on Bitget Wallet's proprietary DEX aggregation engine, the API currently processes more than $20 million in average daily trading volume from aggregator partners and supports about 80% of core trading activity inside Bitget Wallet. For partners, this means they can add trading and market data features more quickly, while relying on trading infrastructure already tested at scale by Bitget Wallet's consumer product.

The launch comes as onchain trading becomes a larger part of digital asset markets. Decentralized exchanges continue to process billions of dollars in daily volume across multiple blockchains, while more wallets, trading apps, and bot-based platforms are looking to add token swaps, market data, and cross-chain transactions without building the full backend themselves. As liquidity spreads across more chains, tokens, and trading venues, DEX aggregation is becoming a key infrastructure layer for improving pricing, execution reliability, and asset access. Bitget Wallet API is designed to meet that demand by giving partners one connection point for the trading services already tested inside its consumer wallet.

The upgraded API service now supports more networks and adds cross-chain transaction tools, blockchain query features, transaction broadcasting, and gasless functionality to make transactions easier for end users. Building on existing support for blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Morph, the latest update adds support for HyperEVM and Hypercore. Its market data service covers 33 blockchains, millions of crypto assets, and tokenized market data for more than 200 widely traded stocks. The service also includes risk detection tools that help partners identify suspicious tokens, abnormal trading activity, or unstable trading routes before users make transactions.

“Onchain trading is reaching more users, but the experience remains fragmented across chains, assets, and applications,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.“For developers, the challenge is not only finding liquidity, but also making trading reliable, cost-efficient, and safe for everyday users. The API portal opens Bitget Wallet's trading infrastructure to more partners, helping them build faster while giving users a smoother onchain experience.”

Bitget Wallet API has already been integrated by ecosystem participants including 0x, CoW Swap, deBridge, Velora, and XO Swap. Bitget Wallet plans to continue expanding API coverage, partner support, and data dashboards as adoption grows.

Developers and partners can apply for access through the Bitget Wallet API portal at .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards. The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at