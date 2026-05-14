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IMO Chief Calls Stranded Seafarers Situation Near Hormuz “Unacceptable”
(MENAFN) The head of the global maritime regulator has raised alarm over the situation facing crews trapped aboard ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz, describing the conditions as “unacceptable” for civilian workers caught in a geopolitical crisis.
International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Wednesday that a considerable number of seafarers are currently unable to leave their vessels or operate them normally, leaving them effectively confined in a volatile and high-risk maritime zone.
Speaking at the opening of the Maritime Safety Committee’s 111th session in London, he described the situation in the strategic waterway as “deeply concerning,” noting that crews are enduring prolonged isolation under unsafe conditions.
Dominguez warned that those onboard are facing ongoing security risks along with intense psychological strain, as ships remain immobilized in the Gulf region. He added that the disruption is also having wider consequences for international trade, energy flows, and overall economic stability.
He cautioned that the longer the crisis continues, the higher the likelihood of a serious maritime accident or incident at sea.
The IMO chief also reiterated the importance of protecting freedom of navigation, stressing that merchant vessels and their crews “must never become collateral victims of geopolitical tensions.”
International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Wednesday that a considerable number of seafarers are currently unable to leave their vessels or operate them normally, leaving them effectively confined in a volatile and high-risk maritime zone.
Speaking at the opening of the Maritime Safety Committee’s 111th session in London, he described the situation in the strategic waterway as “deeply concerning,” noting that crews are enduring prolonged isolation under unsafe conditions.
Dominguez warned that those onboard are facing ongoing security risks along with intense psychological strain, as ships remain immobilized in the Gulf region. He added that the disruption is also having wider consequences for international trade, energy flows, and overall economic stability.
He cautioned that the longer the crisis continues, the higher the likelihood of a serious maritime accident or incident at sea.
The IMO chief also reiterated the importance of protecting freedom of navigation, stressing that merchant vessels and their crews “must never become collateral victims of geopolitical tensions.”
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