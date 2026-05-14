Uzbekistan's Startups Win Two Awards At Global Startup Awards Grand Finale
The event brought together participants from more than 54 countries and focused on innovation, startup development, and international investment ecosystems.
The Global Startup Awards is an international platform that recognizes startups, founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders. The initiative connects innovation communities across 154 countries and 19 regions.
According to the results of expert evaluations and international community voting, representatives from Uzbekistan won in two global categories. Rakhimakhon Nugmanova, founder of the startup Peritech, received the“Ecosystem Hero of the Year” award. In addition, Catextra was named“Best Greentech Startup of the Year.”--
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