Uzbekistan's Startups Win Two Awards At Global Startup Awards Grand Finale

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Uzbekistan received two international awards at the Global Startup Awards Grand Finale, which was held as part of the EU-Startups Summit in Valletta, Trend reports.

The event brought together participants from more than 54 countries and focused on innovation, startup development, and international investment ecosystems.

The Global Startup Awards is an international platform that recognizes startups, founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders. The initiative connects innovation communities across 154 countries and 19 regions.

According to the results of expert evaluations and international community voting, representatives from Uzbekistan won in two global categories. Rakhimakhon Nugmanova, founder of the startup Peritech, received the“Ecosystem Hero of the Year” award. In addition, Catextra was named“Best Greentech Startup of the Year.”

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