Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Startups Win Two Awards At Global Startup Awards Grand Finale

Uzbekistan's Startups Win Two Awards At Global Startup Awards Grand Finale


2026-05-14 08:36:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Representatives of Uzbekistan received two international awards at the Global Startup Awards Grand Finale, which was held as part of the EU-Startups Summit in Valletta, Trend reports.

The event brought together participants from more than 54 countries and focused on innovation, startup development, and international investment ecosystems.

The Global Startup Awards is an international platform that recognizes startups, founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders. The initiative connects innovation communities across 154 countries and 19 regions.

According to the results of expert evaluations and international community voting, representatives from Uzbekistan won in two global categories. Rakhimakhon Nugmanova, founder of the startup Peritech, received the“Ecosystem Hero of the Year” award. In addition, Catextra was named“Best Greentech Startup of the Year.”

--

MENAFN14052026000187011040ID1111115469



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search