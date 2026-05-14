403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon in Talks with Israel for Lasting Truce
(MENAFN) Lebanon's primary objective in ongoing direct negotiations with Israel is securing a durable ceasefire, even as Tel Aviv "is demanding the prior disarmament of Hezbollah," the country's foreign minister declared Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi made the remarks during a meeting with his Italian counterpart in Rome, as part of a four-day diplomatic tour encompassing Italy and the Vatican.
"I met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and thanked him for Italy's continued support for Lebanon and its active participation in the UNIFIL forces," Raggi wrote on X, the US social media platform.
Raggi said Tajani conveyed "Italy's support for Lebanon across the economic, political, security, and cultural sectors, and noted that Italy is engaged in active diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and consolidate the ceasefire through pressure on Israel."
Rome also reaffirmed its commitment to capacity-building for Lebanese security institutions, with Tajani pledging to sustain bilateral training programs for the Lebanese armed forces and security agencies, as well as continued backing through Italy's military mission in the country, Raggi added.
"We also discussed the situation of Christian villages in southern Lebanon and the need to support and assist their residents in order to help them remain steadfast on their land," the minister said.
The diplomatic exchange comes on the eve of a pivotal third round of US-brokered direct talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv, scheduled for Washington on Thursday. The session follows two previous rounds held on April 14 and 23, framed as a precursor to broader peace negotiations.
The talks unfold against a backdrop of mounting devastation. Israel has prosecuted an intensified military offensive against Lebanon since March 2, leaving more than 2,890 people dead and upward of 8,820 wounded, while displacing over 1.6 million — figures drawn from official Lebanese government tallies.
Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi made the remarks during a meeting with his Italian counterpart in Rome, as part of a four-day diplomatic tour encompassing Italy and the Vatican.
"I met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and thanked him for Italy's continued support for Lebanon and its active participation in the UNIFIL forces," Raggi wrote on X, the US social media platform.
Raggi said Tajani conveyed "Italy's support for Lebanon across the economic, political, security, and cultural sectors, and noted that Italy is engaged in active diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and consolidate the ceasefire through pressure on Israel."
Rome also reaffirmed its commitment to capacity-building for Lebanese security institutions, with Tajani pledging to sustain bilateral training programs for the Lebanese armed forces and security agencies, as well as continued backing through Italy's military mission in the country, Raggi added.
"We also discussed the situation of Christian villages in southern Lebanon and the need to support and assist their residents in order to help them remain steadfast on their land," the minister said.
The diplomatic exchange comes on the eve of a pivotal third round of US-brokered direct talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv, scheduled for Washington on Thursday. The session follows two previous rounds held on April 14 and 23, framed as a precursor to broader peace negotiations.
The talks unfold against a backdrop of mounting devastation. Israel has prosecuted an intensified military offensive against Lebanon since March 2, leaving more than 2,890 people dead and upward of 8,820 wounded, while displacing over 1.6 million — figures drawn from official Lebanese government tallies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment