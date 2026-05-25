Burhanpur Water Crisis: Authorities Act After Viral Video Of Kids

Following the circulation of a viral video that captured children dangerously descending into a deep well to secure water, Burhanpur authorities have intervened to ensure public safety and a consistent water supply in the area. Burhanpur Collector Harsh Singh confirmed that the incident has been brought to his attention and that an immediate investigation was launched. The probe revealed that several local families had been relying on the well, which has seen its water levels drop significantly, forcing residents and at times, children to undertake risky measures to reach the remaining water. To address the immediate danger and the ongoing scarcity, the administration has implemented the following measures: Water tankers have been dispatched to the area to provide a reliable, safe supply of water directly to residents' homes, eliminating the need for them to approach the well. Recognising the high risk of injury, officials have closed off the dangerous path leading down into the well to prevent anyone, especially children, from attempting the climb again. Testing has been conducted on the well water, and authorities have confirmed that the quality is safe for use. Addressing concerns about water distribution, Collector Singh emphasised that the administration has prioritised the needs of the most vulnerable areas.

Administration Takes Action

The matter is under my notice, and a detailed investigation revealed that there's a well on which the surrounding families depend. In the video that surfaced yesterday, some children were seen trying to get water by going down... The water level is definitely a little low. We've currently provided tankers there so that water can continue to be supplied to homes... The path down, which could have been dangerous, has been closed to prevent children from going down... The water is being tested, and it's been found to be fine... The instructions have always been that tankers should be sent to places where water is needed first...," Singh stated. The administration continues to monitor the situation to ensure that the needs of the local families are met without compromising the safety of the residents.

Residents Describe Grim Daily Reality

In Dhulkot, children are seen risking their lives to fetch drinking water from a deep pit, with locals describing a grim daily reality shaped by scarcity and desperation. A resident, Gan Singh, said nearly 25 households depend on a single stepwell for their water needs. He explained that children often descend into the well to collect water, using ropes for support as they navigate the dangerous depths.

"Twenty-five houses depend on this single stepwell. This problem has existed ever since the stepwell was built. Right now, we are getting our electricity work done. Once electricity is restored, we will install the motor and start the water supply," Singh said. He further added that the situation has persisted for a long time and reflects the lack of proper infrastructure in the area.

'We Are Afraid, But What Can We Do?'

Another resident said the practice has become routine despite the risks involved. "We have always fetched water like this, by stepping into a stepwell. We are afraid, but what can we do?" the resident said.

Highlighting the severity of the crisis, he added that children have fallen while attempting to collect water and that alternatives are far away. "Some children have even fallen while doing this... What choice do we have? We have to drink this dirty water. If we wanted to get water from somewhere else, it would take 3-4 hours because it is very far. We also requested a tanker from the administration, but nothing happened," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)