Tripura: IGDC CREFLAT Launches Driving Course For Unemployed Youth

In a significant step towards strengthening rural livelihoods and enhancing employability among unemployed youth, the Indo-German Development Cooperation (IGDC) CREFLAT Project under the Forest Department, Government of Tripura, inaugurated the second batch of its 180-hour Residential Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving Course at the Institute of Driving Training & Research (IDTR), Jirania in West Tripura.

The skill development initiative has been specifically designed for unemployed youth from project villages under the Damcherra Forest Range in North Tripura. Through structured residential training, the programme aims to equip participants with professional driving skills and create sustainable livelihood opportunities under the vision of "Empowering Youth, Building Skills, Driving a Better Tomorrow".

Inauguration Ceremony and Key Addresses

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony attended by senior officials from the Forest Department, skill development agencies and project management units. Addressing the gathering, S Prabhu, Indian Forest Service (IFS), Chief Executive Officer and Project Director of the IGDC CREFLAT Project, emphasised the project's commitment to creating sustainable livelihood avenues for rural communities. He highlighted that skill development remains a key pillar of the project's strategy to improve socio-economic conditions in forest-dependent and remote villages.

Delivering the keynote address, Vincent Darlong, DCTA, PMC, IGDC, underlined the growing importance of skill-based training in enhancing employability and driving socio-economic progress. He also stressed the importance of road safety, driving ethics and professional responsibility among aspiring drivers.

Welcoming the trainees, Kanoj Debbarma, Principal of IDTR Jirania, encouraged participants to make full use of the residential training programme and transform the opportunity into a sustainable source of livelihood.

Pradeep Krishna Raj, IAS, Director of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, briefed participants on various government initiatives aimed at promoting skill development and employment generation, particularly in driving-related professions.

Guest of Honour Banumathi G., IFS, CEO and Project Director of the Tripura JICA (SCATFORM) Project, motivated the trainees to pursue the course with commitment and confidence, noting that professional skills can open doors to long-term economic independence.

The Chief Guest, W Bhutia, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (Monitoring & Evaluation), Tripura, highlighted the importance of discipline, perseverance and continuous learning in achieving professional success.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Tirthankar Majumder, Senior Technical Officer, PMA, IGDC.

Comprehensive Training for a Better Tomorrow

A major attraction of the event was a technology showcase featuring a guided tour of the simulator room and a live demonstration of the advanced driver training infrastructure available at IDTR, giving participants first-hand exposure to modern training methodologies.

The 180-hour residential course will provide comprehensive instruction on LMV driving, road safety, traffic regulations, vehicle maintenance and simulator-based practical training. Upon completion, trainees are expected to gain industry-relevant skills that can significantly improve their employment prospects.

Officials said the initiative reflects the unwavering commitment of the Forest Department and the IGDC CREFLAT Project towards empowering rural youth through market-oriented skill development programmes. By investing in capacity building and livelihood enhancement, the project is playing a crucial role in transforming the lives of unemployed youth from forest-fringe communities and contributing to inclusive rural development across Tripura. (ANI)

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