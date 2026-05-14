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Saudi Ministry Mandates Official Permits for Hajj to Improve Safety and Crowd Management
(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh 14-5-2026
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that all pilgrims must secure their Hajj permits via officially recognized channels to ensure the legality and safety of their pilgrimage.
The Ministry confirmed that the official Hajj visa is the only authorized permit for the ritual, warning that any breach of these regulations could result in strict legal action and denial of entry to the Holy Sites.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the mandatory permit system is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s strategy for managing massive crowds and providing essential services efficiently.
The Ministry cautioned the public against "fake" offers and uncertified Hajj campaigns, emphasizing that the official process is the only way to guarantee a secure, health-monitored, and organized pilgrimage.
By adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims help create a safer environment for all attendees, ensuring the journey remains a peaceful and spiritually profound experience under the protection of the Kingdom’s official regulatory framework.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that all pilgrims must secure their Hajj permits via officially recognized channels to ensure the legality and safety of their pilgrimage.
The Ministry confirmed that the official Hajj visa is the only authorized permit for the ritual, warning that any breach of these regulations could result in strict legal action and denial of entry to the Holy Sites.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the mandatory permit system is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s strategy for managing massive crowds and providing essential services efficiently.
The Ministry cautioned the public against "fake" offers and uncertified Hajj campaigns, emphasizing that the official process is the only way to guarantee a secure, health-monitored, and organized pilgrimage.
By adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims help create a safer environment for all attendees, ensuring the journey remains a peaceful and spiritually profound experience under the protection of the Kingdom’s official regulatory framework.
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