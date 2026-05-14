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Wes Streeting Is Poised for Possible Labour Leadership Challenge
(MENAFN) Supporters of British Health Secretary Wes Streeting believe he may move to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party within days, with some expecting an announcement as early as Thursday.
Streeting recently held a brief meeting with Starmer at 10 Downing Street lasting under 20 minutes, following several days of rising speculation about a possible leadership bid.
According to individuals described as his supporters in media reports, there is anticipation that he could initiate a leadership contest imminently, with some suggesting a formal move could come as soon as the next day. Others within his camp indicated disappointment if he ultimately decides not to proceed.
One supporter was quoted as saying: "We'll have knifed ourselves for nothing" if no challenge materializes.
Under Labour Party rules, any leadership contest would require a candidate to secure backing from 81 Members of Parliament in order to trigger a vote among party members. In such a scenario, the incumbent leader would automatically appear on the ballot, while additional contenders would also be eligible if they reach the required threshold.
Meanwhile, officials in Downing Street have publicly stated that Starmer retains “full confidence” in the health secretary, with a spokesperson declining to comment on private discussions while reaffirming the Prime Minister’s support for Streeting.
Streeting recently held a brief meeting with Starmer at 10 Downing Street lasting under 20 minutes, following several days of rising speculation about a possible leadership bid.
According to individuals described as his supporters in media reports, there is anticipation that he could initiate a leadership contest imminently, with some suggesting a formal move could come as soon as the next day. Others within his camp indicated disappointment if he ultimately decides not to proceed.
One supporter was quoted as saying: "We'll have knifed ourselves for nothing" if no challenge materializes.
Under Labour Party rules, any leadership contest would require a candidate to secure backing from 81 Members of Parliament in order to trigger a vote among party members. In such a scenario, the incumbent leader would automatically appear on the ballot, while additional contenders would also be eligible if they reach the required threshold.
Meanwhile, officials in Downing Street have publicly stated that Starmer retains “full confidence” in the health secretary, with a spokesperson declining to comment on private discussions while reaffirming the Prime Minister’s support for Streeting.
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