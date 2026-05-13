PM Modi Hails BJP's Spectacular Show In Haryana Municipal Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the“spectacular victory” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana Municipal Corporation elections and called it a testament of people's unwavering faith in the developmental and good governance policies of the double-engine government.

The BJP swept the municipal corporation elections by securing emphatic victories in Ambala City, Sonipat, and Panchkula, and also performed remarkably well in other civic body polls, including the Sampla Municipal Committee, a stronghold of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda.

Prime Minister took to X to share the happiness about the BJP's victory in Haryana civic elections, which comes close on the heels of stupendous electoral performances in Bengal and Assam elections.

“This victory has once again made it clear that the people have unwavering faith in the development and good governance policies being pursued by the BJP-NDA government. This victory is also a symbol of the trust that the people of Haryana have in the state's double-engine government,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also extended greetings to the party workers who assiduously worked for the party and played a pivotal role in its victory.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended heartfelt greetings and wishes to the winning BJP candidates and saluted the state's people for their unwavering support for the party.

He said this victory reflects people's unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his development-oriented policies.

“The people of Haryana have once again expressed their confidence in politics centered on development, good governance, and national interest,” he remarked.

Haryana CM further said that the resounding mandate has given the party renewed energy and zeal, and urged the elected representatives to live up to people's expectations.

Notably, the BJP registered a resounding win in the Rewari Municipal Council elections, with its candidate, Vineeta Pippal, winning the chairperson's post by an impressive margin of over 21,000 votes.

In Sonipat, the BJP won 16 of the 22 wards in the Municipal Corporation, while the Congress won the remaining six.

BJP candidate Rajiv Jain won the mayoral election. BJP candidate Archana Chhibber won from Ward No. 6, with the party securing victories in 16 wards, the Congress in three, and Independents in one ward of the Ambala Municipal Corporation.