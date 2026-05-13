PM Modi's Appeal To Save Fuel: GST Deputy Commissioner Cycles To Office

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save petrol and diesel amid the ongoing fuel crisis in the world, resulting from the West Asia conflict, has impacted citizens at the ground level. GST Department's Deputy Commissioner Narendra Yadav has given up his luxury car and has begun using a bicycle to commute to his office.

In an interaction with IANS, Yadav said that the country is currently going through a phase of global challenges, and in such times, it is the responsibility of every citizen to take small steps in national interest.

He said: "The cycle is not just an eco-friendly mode of transport but also beneficial to maintain fitness. Given PM Modi's appeal to save fuel, I find the cycle the best option."

"I hope using the bicycle myself will encourage others in my office to do the same. Moreover, given the traffic in Delhi, commuting will take more or less the same time," he added.

Yadav advised people to use cycle when travelling to the market or if one's office is closer to home.

He also said that the Prime Minister's appeal to reduce petrol and diesel consumption is not only economically beneficial for the country, but also sends a positive message to future generations.

He further said that one should not think that the impact will be of no use if only he or she adheres to such measures.

"Rather if people across the country gradually join such a campaign, it can turn into a major public movement. We should focus on what we can contribute in such times," he said.

Yadav asserted that although the Opposition is raising questions over the issue, "we cannot ignore the international fuel crisis and hence should keep making efforts to save as much as we can."

Narendra Yadav is also associated with the Fit India Movement and, as a brand ambassador, contributes to inspiring people towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

"Since the future of the country lies on the shoulders of the youth, they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The non-communicable diseases like diabetes, blood pressure etc can be controlled with the use of bicycles," he mentioned.