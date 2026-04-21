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Japan, UK Boost Cooperation on Overseas Citizen Safety Through New Pact
(MENAFN) Japan and United Kingdom formalized a new agreement on Monday aimed at improving the exchange of information about their nationals living or traveling abroad during peacetime.
The memorandum, titled Mutual Assistance to Japanese and British Nationals Abroad, was signed in Tokyo by Toshimitsu Motegi and Yvette Cooper, representing their respective countries’ foreign ministries.
Explaining the purpose of the agreement, a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry noted: "Under this Memorandum, both sides will share information in peacetime, which is expected to contribute significantly to ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals during crises, as the Memorandum provides a foundation for further facilitating smooth cooperation in times of crises,"
The signing took place during Cooper’s visit to Tokyo, which spanned from Sunday to Monday and coincided with the 10th Japan-UK Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.
The memorandum, titled Mutual Assistance to Japanese and British Nationals Abroad, was signed in Tokyo by Toshimitsu Motegi and Yvette Cooper, representing their respective countries’ foreign ministries.
Explaining the purpose of the agreement, a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry noted: "Under this Memorandum, both sides will share information in peacetime, which is expected to contribute significantly to ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals during crises, as the Memorandum provides a foundation for further facilitating smooth cooperation in times of crises,"
The signing took place during Cooper’s visit to Tokyo, which spanned from Sunday to Monday and coincided with the 10th Japan-UK Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.
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