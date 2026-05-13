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Austria Reports Airspace Incursion by US Aircraft, Scrambles Fighter Jets
(MENAFN) According to reports, Austria’s defense authorities stated that Eurofighter Typhoon jets were deployed after unidentified US Air Force aircraft entered Austrian airspace without permission on Sunday and Monday.
A spokesperson for the Austrian Defense Ministry, Michael Bauer, said two PC-12 turboprop planes flew over the Totes Gebirge mountain region in Upper Austria on two separate occasions. He noted that after interception by Austrian fighter jets, the aircraft returned toward German airspace. The matter, he added, is expected to be handled through diplomatic channels.
The incident triggered criticism on social media, where some users questioned Austria’s handling of the situation and suggested that the country’s airspace is not being taken seriously. In response, Bauer addressed comments on X, asking, “Should we shoot down the plane? Is that what you’re suggesting?” In another reply, he added, “If you’re driving too fast on the highway, do you expect the police to shoot you, or just give you a fine?”
Separately, Austria has recently refused US requests for overflight permissions during military operations related to Iran, citing its policy of neutrality. Austrian Vice Chancellor Andrea Babler previously stated, “We are not part of Trump’s chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here,” according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Austrian Defense Ministry, Michael Bauer, said two PC-12 turboprop planes flew over the Totes Gebirge mountain region in Upper Austria on two separate occasions. He noted that after interception by Austrian fighter jets, the aircraft returned toward German airspace. The matter, he added, is expected to be handled through diplomatic channels.
The incident triggered criticism on social media, where some users questioned Austria’s handling of the situation and suggested that the country’s airspace is not being taken seriously. In response, Bauer addressed comments on X, asking, “Should we shoot down the plane? Is that what you’re suggesting?” In another reply, he added, “If you’re driving too fast on the highway, do you expect the police to shoot you, or just give you a fine?”
Separately, Austria has recently refused US requests for overflight permissions during military operations related to Iran, citing its policy of neutrality. Austrian Vice Chancellor Andrea Babler previously stated, “We are not part of Trump’s chaotic policy and must not yield an inch here,” according to reports.
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