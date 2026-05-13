New WHO Health Inequality Country Profiles To Track Progress On Achieving Health Equity

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released interactive health inequality country profiles showing the state of health inequality in countries based on the Organization's principal global health strategy, the Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 14).

GPW 14 aims to promote, provide, and protect health and well-being for all, while advancing health equity and building resilience. The impact of GPW 14 is measured through a set of outcome indicators, which reflect progress towards the triple billion targets (ensuring that 6 billion people will enjoy healthier lives, 5 billion people will benefit from universal health coverage without financial hardship, and 7 billion people will be protected from health emergencies).

Of the 84 GPW 14 outcome indicators, 67 indicators can be disaggregated by dimensions of inequality such as age, sex, economic status, education and place of residence. The health inequality country profiles contain information about 45 of these outcome indicators (or suitable proxy indicators), as well as an overarching indicator, healthy life expectancy. The profiles cover diverse topics, including universal health coverage; noncommunicable and communicable diseases; reproductive maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health; health emergencies; and determinants of health. They are available for 195 countries, areas and territories.

Drawing on data from 11 publicly available sources in the WHO Health Inequality Data Repository, the profiles provide a snapshot of the latest situation of inequality and changes in inequality over time. Inequality graphics illustrate how health varies across population subgroups and can help countries identify where targeted action may be needed.

“The new health inequality country profiles provide a single access point for countries to take stock of inequalities in priority aspects of health,” said Ahmad Reza Hosseinpoor, team lead of health inequality monitoring at WHO's department of data, digital health, analytics and AI.“In some cases, they also make it obvious where inequality data are not publicly available, and where there are opportunities to strengthen health information systems.”

The inequality data within the country profiles can be explored interactively. Users can tailor data displays and graphics according to their preferences. Complete country datasets can be downloaded for further use. The country profiles are accompanied by comprehensive technical notes and metadata and can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices.

The health inequality country profiles were developed through an extensive consultation process. Early versions of the country profile were revised based on feedback by focal points from WHO headquarters, regional offices and country offices, global health partners, health inequality experts and health data experts. The health inequality country profiles will be updated annually.

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