Qatar, Türkiye Warn Against Escalation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Türkiye have warned that any return to military operations in the region would carry grave consequences for global security, energy markets, and the world economy, and have jointly pledged their full backing to Pakistan's mediation aimed at securing a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning came at a joint press conference in Doha between His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The prime minister described the regional situation as "delicate and critical," citing the ongoing war involving Iran and the escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions have affected freedom of navigation and global trade routes. He said Qatar and Türkiye jointly support Pakistan's diplomatic initiative to restore calm "as quickly as possible," including reopening the Strait and ensuring the free flow of international maritime traffic.

Discussions with Fidan, he said, focused heavily on the economic and security implications of the crisis for the Gulf, particularly the impact on global energy markets and regional stability. The talks also covered the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, continued Israeli bombardment, allegations of forced displacement policies in the occupied territories, and delays in implementing agreements on the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid. The PM also pointed to ongoing Israeli strikes on residential areas in Lebanon and repeated threats to evacuate civilians, stressing that rapidly evolving developments demand close coordination among allied and friendly nations, particularly Türkiye.

He said Qatar was continuing to coordinate with GCC partners and regional states to formulate diplomatic solutions capable of restoring stability, especially concerning future engagement with Iran, underlining that many unresolved regional issues would require sustained diplomatic dialogue in the coming phase rather than military confrontation.

Describing relations between Qatar and Türkiye as "strong and strategic," he noted that co-operation has expanded significantly in politics, trade, energy, and military affairs under the leadership of both nations.

Fidan said he had conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a meeting the previous day, where both sides exchanged views on regional developments.

He stressed that current events demand "greater consultation and solidarity" among regional countries, reaffirming Ankara's full backing for Pakistan's mediation and its readiness to provide all possible support to prevent another outbreak of military operations. War, he warned, would destabilise the Middle East and trigger widespread global instability and destruction.

Any closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Fidan added, would threaten global energy security, international trade routes, and broader political and economic stability.

"The world is looking toward an agreement that guarantees freedom of navigation and reopens the Strait," he said.

He urged the international community not to overlook developments in Gaza, accusing Israel of continuing what he termed "genocidal policies" in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, and arguing that Israeli expansionist policies have driven significant civilian casualties, displacement, and ongoing refugee crises across the region.

Global criticism of Israel, he said, has been growing steadily, including sanctions and punitive measures introduced by several European countries, and he predicted that international public opinion would become increasingly critical of Israeli policies in the coming months.

Both officials repeated their warning against renewed escalation and insisted that the Strait of Hormuz must never be used as a political pressure tool, stressing that the waterway is an international maritime corridor whose security and freedom of navigation must be protected by the international community.

Responding to questions, the PM said Qatar fully supports Pakistan's efforts to reach a political settlement and believes all issues related to Iran's nuclear programme should be resolved through diplomacy rather than confrontation. The main challenges, he pointed out, lie in setting priorities and formulating understandings that can serve as a foundation for a comprehensive agreement. A return to war, he warned, would only lead to further destruction.

His recent visit to the US, he said, focused primarily on emphasising support for Pakistan's diplomatic initiative and encouraging all parties to engage constructively to secure a rapid resolution, while also providing an opportunity to discuss with US officials the repercussions of the war on the region and the world. He praised Pakistan's role as "significant and important" in efforts to secure a ceasefire, noting that Gulf states, including Qatar, are among those most directly affected by the conflict's consequences.

Fidan described Pakistan's role as "critical and decisive" for both the region and the wider world, given the implications for global energy supplies and maritime security. He reaffirmed continued Qatari-Turkish coordination to support mediation and stabilise a ceasefire as quickly as possible, noting that both countries enjoy exceptionally strong relations across all fields and have overcome every challenge involved.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's rejection of any attempt to use the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure tool against Gulf states, stressing that any future threat to maritime navigation in the Strait should be met with a "firm international response." Israel, he said, seeks to address crises through violence and expansion - a policy that is no longer merely a regional problem but one that has become an issue for global security.

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