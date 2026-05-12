Central Bank, Customs Department Standardize Electronic Payments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) – The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and the Jordan Customs Department signed a formal agreement today, Tuesday, to regulate electronic payment operations through the Unified Government Payment Interface (UGPI-JO). This strategic partnership aims to optimize government payment mechanisms, streamline financial procedures, and accelerate the Kingdom's broader digital transformation agenda.

Khaldoun Al-Washaḥ, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, stated that the development of this interface is designed to elevate the quality of electronic banking services provided to the CBJ's public sector clients. He emphasized that the project focuses on automating transfer requests issued by government entities, thereby mitigating the operational risks associated with paper-based transactions. By integrating with the national payment system, the UGPI-JO ensures that transfers are executed with high levels of speed, security, and efficiency. Notably, the Customs Department executed approximately 126,000 transfers during 2025, highlighting the significant volume of transactions that will now benefit from this digitized workflow.

Al-Washaḥ further noted that this digital shift aligns with the "Digital Jordan" initiative and Royal directives aimed at achieving seamless integration between government institutions. He expressed appreciation for the Customs Department's ongoing cooperation in ensuring the success of this infrastructure upgrade.

From his perspective, Director General of the Jordan Customs Department, Major General Ahmad Al-Akalik, affirmed that the agreement is a core component of the department's strategic plan to modernize technical infrastructure through electronic payment and collection gateways. He explained that the UGPI-JO enables the department to settle vendor payments more rapidly, enhancing the accuracy of financial operations and the overall efficiency of public spending.

Al-Akalik concluded that this step strengthens the partnership between relevant sectors and fosters a reliable work environment that supports business continuity. He reiterated the department's commitment to working alongside the Central Bank and other stakeholders to develop a government payment ecosystem that meets the highest international standards of modern financial management and governance.

//Petra// AA