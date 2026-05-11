Ariana Airlines Cuts Kabul-Delhi Cargo Rates To Boost Exports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ariana Afghan Airlines (AAA) has announced a reduction in cargo rates on the Kabul–Delhi route in a move aimed at supporting trade and exports.

In a statement, the state-owned airline said the new cargo rate has been set at $1.20 per kilogramme to provide greater facilitation for Afghan traders and exporters.

However, the company did not provide details about the previous cargo rates on the Kabul–Delhi route.

Rahman Sharafat, director of AAA, said the reduction in cargo charges would play an important role in increasing exports of Afghan products. He added that the airline would continue efforts to improve services and introduce new measures to better meet customer needs. According to the statement, the reduced cargo rates on the Kabul–Delhi route are expected to speed up and facilitate the export process. It said Ariana Cargo aims to provide standard, safe and timely services to ensure customer satisfaction. The airline described the move as a positive step toward economic growth and strengthening the private sector, enabling Afghan traders to export goods to international markets at lower cost. kk/sa

Mawlawi Bakht