Ram Mandir: Conservation Lab Inaugurated To Preserve Excavated Items

The two-day meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee concluded on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Chairman of the construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said that a conservation laboratory has been inaugurated.

He said the main objective of the lab is to preserve and restore various artefacts kept for display, including textile paintings, artworks and stones recovered during excavations, which may require revival after a period of time. He said the conservation and preservation laboratory has been set up in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi, headed by Ram Bahadur Rai. Two experienced staff members from the institution have been deputed and are currently working at the laboratory. They will train the temple staff over the next three years.

Project Timelines and Visitor Access

Mishra further said that the Hanuman ji gallery will be completed by May 30. Discussions were also held with Champat Rai regarding allowing devotees access to the museum, but it was felt that it could disrupt the ongoing work. Therefore, the museum will be open for devotees only after December. He also said that the next flag-hoisting ceremony will take place on May 29.

Enhanced Security Measures

Regarding security arrangements, Mishra said that a four-kilometre boundary wall will be constructed around the Ram Mandir complex, along with 25 watch towers.

High-Tech Museum to Narrate Ramayana

Meanwhile, aiming to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, a new museum is set to use 7D technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tell the story of Lord Ram. From his childhood to the epic battles of the Ramayana, key milestones will be recreated using holograms for a truly life-like experience.

Special 7D Hanuman Gallery

Additionally, a special 7D 'Hanuman Gallery'--dedicated to the valour of Lord Hanuman--is being created within the 'Sankat Mochan Vithika' (Gallery of the Remover of Troubles). This gallery will showcase Lord Hanuman's heroic feats through a 20-minute film featuring immersive 7D effects. Experts from IIT Madras (Chennai) and a technical team from France are collaborating on the technology and scripting for this project.

The museum will house a total of 20 galleries, depicting pivotal stages of Lord Ram's life--such as his birth, education, exile (Vanvas), and the conquest of Lanka. More than 100 ancient artefacts and sculptures unearthed during the excavation of the Ram Temple site, along with documents related to the 500-year-old temple movement, will also be on display. (ANI)

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