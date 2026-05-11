Emirates Unveils A Striking New UAE Flag Livery On Its A380

Dubai: Emirates has unveiled a striking livery of a large UAE flag emblazoned across the fuselage of its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft, the world's largest commercial passenger aircraft. The new livery on A6-EVG, is an extension of the airline's iconic tail design, and a powerful tribute to the spirit, ambition and unity of the UAE.

This initiative is part of Emirates' 'This Flag Will Always Fly' campaign, responding to the nationwide initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative called on all citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a unifying symbol across society, a shared responsibility and pride in the nation's strength and cohesion during recent challenges.







The special livery features the colours of the UAE rendered in a bold, eye-catching 3D design that drapes elegantly across both sides of the aircraft. The moving canvas of national pride has already flown to New York and Brisbane and is scheduled to operate to more A380 destinations in the Emirates network, becoming visible from runways, skies and cities around the world.

Plans are underway to apply the flag design to an Emirates Boeing 777, the next largest commercial airliner in the sky after the A380.

The UAE flag is already a hallmark of every Emirates aircraft, painted across the tails of one of the world's most recognisable fleets.

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