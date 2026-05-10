Gujarat CM Attends Consecration Ceremony At Renovated Sanatan Ramdham Temple In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday attended the Murti Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Shri Sanatan Ramdham Temple in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area, participating in the concluding ceremonies of the 10-day religious event held after the renovation of the nearly 90-year-old temple.

During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the newly consecrated Shri Ram Darbar and other idols installed at the temple.

According to officials, he also participated in the Maha Aarti and played for the well-being, prosperity and peace of the people of Gujarat.

The consecration ceremony marked the completion of restoration and development works undertaken at the temple with support from the Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board and contributions from donors.

Organisers described the temple as a longstanding centre of devotion and Sanatan values in Ahmedabad.

Patel took part in rituals conducted inside the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of saints and priests amid Vedic chants and scriptural rites.

The temple premises resonated with devotional chants of“Jai Shri Ram” and“Shri Ram Dhun” as devotees gathered in large numbers for the final day of the Mahotsav.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was also present during the ceremony.

Several religious leaders and saints attended the event, including Dilipdas Maharaj, Mohandas Maharaj and Rajendra Prasad Shastri.

Temple trustees, donors, local leaders and a large number of devotees also remained present throughout the concluding rituals.

According to organisers, a series of religious programmes, prayers and rituals had been conducted over the past 10 days as part of the Murti Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav.

The final day witnessed special worship ceremonies, participation by saints and devotees, and the Maha Aarti led in the presence of the Chief Minister.

No formal public address or official quotes were issued during the event, with the ceremony centred on religious observances and rituals connected to the consecration of the idols at the renovated temple complex.