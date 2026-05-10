Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State, US President's Special Envoy To Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Miami: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday, May 10, 2026, with Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Marco Rubio and Special Envoy of the US President to the Middle East HE Steve Witkoff.

During the meeting, the close strategic partnership and cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America were reviewed, along with ways to support and strengthen them in various fields, particularly in the areas of defense and energy.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the Pakistani mediation aimed at reducing escalation that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.