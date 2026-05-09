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Injuries, Detentions Reported Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, among them a child, sustained injuries on Friday following assaults carried out by Israeli occupiers in the southern occupied West Bank. In a separate incident, Israeli forces also apprehended another Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local sources.
Sources informed a media outlet that Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian man and his child in the Shuwayka area located east of Al-Dhahiriya town in southern Hebron. The assault resulted in injuries to both individuals, along with a third Palestinian. No additional information was provided regarding the severity or type of injuries sustained.
In the Bethlehem governorate, a news agency reported that Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian while he was present on his land in the Wadi Seif area of Beit Fajjar town, also confiscating his mobile phone. In a separate episode in the same region, Israeli forces reportedly used stun grenades against several Palestinians who were picnicking in the Solomon’s Pools area between Al-Khader town and the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, in an effort to disperse them and compel them to leave.
Meanwhile, in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian identified as Yazan Jaber after raiding the town of Issawiya, located northeast of the city, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
The occupied West Bank has experienced a steady rise in violence since the outbreak of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, and continued settlement expansion, as noted by Palestinian officials.
Sources informed a media outlet that Israeli occupiers attacked a Palestinian man and his child in the Shuwayka area located east of Al-Dhahiriya town in southern Hebron. The assault resulted in injuries to both individuals, along with a third Palestinian. No additional information was provided regarding the severity or type of injuries sustained.
In the Bethlehem governorate, a news agency reported that Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian while he was present on his land in the Wadi Seif area of Beit Fajjar town, also confiscating his mobile phone. In a separate episode in the same region, Israeli forces reportedly used stun grenades against several Palestinians who were picnicking in the Solomon’s Pools area between Al-Khader town and the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, in an effort to disperse them and compel them to leave.
Meanwhile, in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian identified as Yazan Jaber after raiding the town of Issawiya, located northeast of the city, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
The occupied West Bank has experienced a steady rise in violence since the outbreak of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, and continued settlement expansion, as noted by Palestinian officials.
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