403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Congratulates Scotland’s First Minister
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump extended his congratulations on Friday to Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney following his reelection, commending his involvement in securing tariff relief for Scottish whisky.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, "Congratulations to John Swinney on winning his Re-Election for First Minister of Scotland," adding, "He is a good man, who worked very hard, along with the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, with respect to Tariff relief for Great Scottish Whiskey — and deserves this Big Electoral Victory!"
Elections took place on Thursday across England, Scotland, and Wales. Swinney’s Scottish National Party achieved a historic fifth consecutive term in government, winning 58 seats in the 129-member parliament, while both Labour and Reform UK ended in a tie for second place with 17 seats each.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, "Congratulations to John Swinney on winning his Re-Election for First Minister of Scotland," adding, "He is a good man, who worked very hard, along with the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, with respect to Tariff relief for Great Scottish Whiskey — and deserves this Big Electoral Victory!"
Elections took place on Thursday across England, Scotland, and Wales. Swinney’s Scottish National Party achieved a historic fifth consecutive term in government, winning 58 seats in the 129-member parliament, while both Labour and Reform UK ended in a tie for second place with 17 seats each.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment