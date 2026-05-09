An Abu Dhabi Fintech Startup, LTVX.Ai, Officially Launches To Solve The $264B Declined Transaction Problem Using AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTVX, an AI-driven and revenue recovery and LTV optimization platform, announced its official launch in Abu Dhabi, aiming to address one of the most costly inefficiencies in global e-commerce: declined transactions.





Backed by, a holding company and family office providing intelligent capital across payments, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and crypto, LTVX is an Abu Dhabi-based platform that helps businesses convert failed card payments into completed sales.

Every day, millions of legitimate customer transactions are declined at checkout-not because customers lack intent to purchase, but due to issuer-side failures and systemic inefficiencies.

According to different resources, for every $1 million in attempted transactions, merchants typically lose between $50,000 and $170,000+ in revenue due to declined payments, a significant portion of which is recoverable.

Based on Visa's 2024 partnership with Datos Insights, these lost legitimate transactions represent a $264 billion annual problem globally.

LTVX addresses this challenge through its proprietary Decline Factoring technology, designed to recover failed payments using high-converting fallback flows.

The platform leverages a proprietary AI and intellectual property engine to identify and monetize recoverable transactions. Merchants submit declined payments to which then processes and recovers a portion that would otherwise be lost.

On average, LTVX recovers up to 20% of declined transactions.

“Decline Factoring became one of the highest-ROI initiatives we implemented last year,” shared one of LTVX's customers. “ In just eight months, we've recovered over $187,000 in previously lost revenue and are now converting nearly one in five failed transactions.”

“The payments ecosystem was never designed to maximize merchant revenue-it was designed for risk mitigation,” said the Founder of“We're changing that. By applying AI to the recovery layer, we're unlocking billions in lost value and turning failed transactions into a new revenue stream for merchants.”

About LTVX

LTVX is a SaaS platform that helps merchants increase LTV and total revenue through AI-driven payment and monetization solutions. By combining advanced technology with deep payments infrastructure, LTVX enables businesses to recover lost revenue, optimize transaction performance, and unlock new growth opportunities.

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