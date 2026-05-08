AIM Immunotech, Inc. Announces Exercise Of Warrants For Approx. $4.2 Million In Gross Proceeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCALA, Fla., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. (NYSEAM:AIM) (“AIM ImmunoTech” or the“Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced an agreement between the Company and certain accredited investors to exercise certain outstanding Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E and Class F Warrants (the“Existing Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,719,928 shares of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $0.48 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $4.2 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for this transaction.

The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Existing Warrants are registered pursuant to registration statements which were filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the exercising holders will receive new unregistered warrants (the“Replacement Warrants”) to purchase shares of common stock in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”). The Replacement Warrants will be exercisable, beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval, into an aggregate of up to 17,439,856 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $0.60 per share, and a term of exercise equal to five years from the date of stockholder approval.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 8, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Replacement Warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Replacement Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“potential,”“anticipates,” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include: statements relating to the anticipated closing date, the timing of commencement, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; IP expansion and regulatory progress; and timing for receiving government approvals, if at all. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on the Company's website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors, please review the“Risk Factors” section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. These filings are available at and The information found on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775...