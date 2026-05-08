Maha Education Minister Congratulates SSC Students As State Records 92.09Pc Pass Percentage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination conducted in February-March 2026 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were announced on Friday, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 92.09 per cent.

State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse extended his heartfelt congratulations to all successful students, describing the results as a significant milestone in their academic journey.

While celebrating the success of the students, the minister also offered words of encouragement to those who could not achieve their desired results.

“Students should not lose heart. One examination does not define your entire life or intelligence. The government stands firmly behind you, and you should take full advantage of the re-examination opportunities,” he said.

According to the minister, girls outperformed boys by 5.40 percentage points, while the Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 97.62 per cent.

Out of the 15,42,472 students who appeared for the examination, 14,20,486 students passed successfully. The minister said this year's results once again reflected the commendable performance of girl students across the state.

Of the 7,22,045 girl students who appeared for the SSC examination, 6,85,672 passed, taking the overall pass percentage among girls to 94.96 per cent.

Among boys, 7,34,814 students passed out of the 8,20,427 candidates who appeared for the examination, recording a pass percentage of 89.56 per cent.

The Konkan division maintained its lead across the state, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the lowest pass percentage.

According to the government release, the Konkan division recorded a pass percentage of 97.62, followed by Kolhapur at 96.47 per cent, Mumbai at 94.97 per cent, Pune at 94.24 per cent, Nashik at 90.53 per cent, Amravati at 90.50 per cent, Nagpur at 89.07 per cent, Latur at 88.42 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 88.41 per cent.

The distribution of successful students across various grades was as follows: Distinction, 27.41 per cent; First Division, 31.26 per cent; Second Division, 24.66 per cent; and Pass Grade, 8.75 per cent.

For students wishing to improve their scores, the Board has announced a Grade/Marks Improvement Scheme. Students who passed all subjects in the February-March 2026 examination will be given three consecutive opportunities to appear for improvement examinations -- June-July 2026, February-March 2027 and June-July 2027, the government release stated.

Minister Bhuse concluded by appreciating the hard work of teachers and parents who supported students throughout the academic year, noting that these students are the“future of Maharashtra” whose achievements would lead the state and the nation towards progress.