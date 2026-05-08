Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says 'Honoured' To Welcome PM Modi To Art Of Living International Centre In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Art of Living International Centre in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Sunday to participate in the celebrations marking 45 years of the Art of Living foundation and the 70th birthday of its founder.

In a statement, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Friday that he was honoured to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the Art of Living International Centre for the landmark occasion.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address during the celebrations, which are expected to witness participation from devotees, volunteers and dignitaries from across the country and abroad.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the "Dhyan Mandir", a dedicated meditation hall at the Art of Living campus.

The statement also said that PM Modi will launch a year-long nationwide service initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

The event is being organised as part of the commemorative programmes celebrating the journey of the Art of Living foundation over the last 45 years and the milestone birthday celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

It can also be noted that referring to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Bengaluru after the completion of elections in five states, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that preparations were underway for a major public event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Ashoka added that the BJP's achievements are known across the world and added that even the US President Donald Trump has congratulated the Prime Minister.

He also said that the BJP forming a government in West Bengal for the first time is a matter of pride for the party.

Ashoka said Prime Minister Modi would address the people of Bengaluru and described the event as open to the public.

"All party workers and members of the public should attend the programme. Meetings have been held to discuss preparations," he added.

He said that BJP workers from Assembly constituencies near Tumakuru Road would attend the programme in Chitradurga, while party workers from 10 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district would participate in the Bengaluru event.

"We are making preparations to ensure there are no problems," Ashoka added.