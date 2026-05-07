EAM Jaishankar Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With Top Leadership In Suriname To Deepen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Paramaribo, May 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Suriname, held a series of talks with top leadership and other officials of the South American nation to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

As he arrived in Paramaribo on Wednesday (local time), EAM Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by his counterpart, Melvin Bouva.

Both leaders later held a bilateral discussion.

Along with the Indian officials, the EAM then met with Surinamese delegations and undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral ties under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting in Paramaribo.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "We covered trade, digital & investment; defence & energy; development assistance & capacity building; health & mobility; and culture & people-to-people exchanges. Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties."

EAM Jaishankar also called on Suriname's President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and discussed shared commitment to enhancing the enduring partnership between the two nations.

"Pleased to call on President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from India to the government and people of Suriname. Our two nations are committed to realising the full potential of the deep and longstanding India-Suriname relationship," EAM posted on X.

The EAM also paid homage at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Suriname's Marienburg, commemorating the migrated Indian indentured labourers (Girmitya) who lost their lives during the fight against colonialism in 1902.

"Their sacrifices in 1902 are an inspiration in the struggle against colonialism. These Girmityas fought for dignity and freedom abroad, even as countless others did in Bharat. Our global story for liberty and justice must always be told and re-told," he stated.

He then interacted with the Indian community in Suriname, highlighting India's ongoing transformation journey. He reiterated New Delhi's commitment to remaining a dependable development partner in Suriname's growth.

Sharing the details of the interaction on his social media platform X on Thursday (Indian time), EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Suriname this evening. Shared with them various aspects of the transformation underway in India. Underlined that we will be a reliable and trusted partner for Suriname's growth, development and prosperity."

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar also paid tribute at the Baba and Mai monument, which commemorates the first Indians who came to Suriname.

He also paid respect at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in central Paramaribo before commencing his bilateral engagements.