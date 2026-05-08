MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) One Year into MoCRA: CosmeticSafetyRecord Publishes 10-Answer Library CosmeticSafetyRecord has published a comprehensive MoCRA compliance answer library to mark one year of FDA enforcement under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022. The resource covers facility registration, the 15-day adverse event rule, Section 606 label requirements, and small business exemptions.

May 08, 2026 6:34 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - CosmeticSafetyRecord today released a comprehensive MoCRA compliance answer library to mark one year of active FDA enforcement under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022. The library publishes ten primary-source-cited answer pages addressing the most-searched questions cosmetic brand owners face when navigating MoCRA compliance.









One Year Into MoCRA: CosmeticSafetyRecord Publishes Answer Library

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The release coincides with a year of accelerating FDA enforcement activity following MoCRA's December 29, 2024 labeling deadline and the July 1, 2024 facility registration enforcement date. Cosmetic brands across the United States – and foreign manufacturers selling into the US market – continue to seek clarity on what MoCRA requires, who it applies to, and how the law's various effective dates interact.

"Indie brand owners have been navigating MoCRA largely without a single, clear answer source," said Anthony James Peacock, Infrastructure Architect at LinkDaddy® LLC, the operator of CosmeticSafetyRecord. "The big regulatory consultancies publish dense compliance guides aimed at enterprise clients, and the FDA's own materials are necessarily formal and technical. We built a library that gives an indie cosmetic brand owner a direct, sourced answer to the question they actually typed into Google – in under a minute, with primary source citations they can verify."

What the Library Covers:

The 10 published answer pages address the highest-traffic MoCRA queries across regulatory, operational, and small business compliance topics: What is MoCRA, and what changed after enactment in 2022 When MoCRA took effect and the staggered timeline of effective dates Who needs MoCRA compliance and the small business exemption thresholds Section 606 labeling requirements and the contact information rule The 15-day adverse event reporting rule under Section 605 The relationship between MoCRA and pre-existing FDA cosmetic regulation The Responsible Person designation and its legal obligations The actual cost of MoCRA compliance across different service tiers The small business exemption and what it does and does not cover The legislative history of Public Law 117-328

Each answer page includes a concise direct answer in 60-80 words, a regulatory expansion section, key facts with primary source citations to FDA guidance, the U.S. Code, and the original public law, plus internal links to related compliance topics.

Built for AI-Era Discovery

The library is engineered for discovery by both traditional search engines and emerging AI answer engines. Each page implements FAQ Page and Article schema markup, follows extractable answer-block structuring, and serves complete metadata in raw HTML responses for crawler accessibility.

The release continues CosmeticSafetyRecord's positioning as the self-serve compliance infrastructure for indie cosmetic brands – a segment historically priced out of enterprise compliance consultancies. The compliance URL service launched in April 2026, addressing the FDA Section 606 labeling contact information requirement active since December 29, 2024. Subscription tiers and current pricing are available at cosmeticsafetyrecord.

About com

CosmeticSafetyRecord is operated by LinkDaddy® LLC, a Florida-based infrastructure company building long-duration compliance platforms for regulated industries. The site provides cosmetic brands with FDA Section 606-compliant adverse event reporting URLs, structured intake forms, and six-year record retention. Operating from Clearwater, Florida, LinkDaddy® LLC builds exact-match regulatory domains into commercial compliance infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Anthony James Peacock

LinkDaddy LLC 509 N Prescott Avenue, Suite B Clearwater, Florida 33755

Email: ... Phone: +1 (727) 350-8520

Web: cosmeticsafetyrecord | linkdaddy

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Source: Plentisoft