Edward Forman
- PhD Candidate, Climate Tipping Points, University of Southampton
Edward is a PhD researcher within the School of Geography and Environmental Science at the University of Southampton. His research aims to reconstruct past climate tipping cascades using wind-blown particles found in sub-Antarctic peat to better understand the mechanisms, thresholds and impacts of climate tipping points.
Edward's previous research reconstructed monthly Bermudan sea surface temperature back to 1449 CE using the magnesium concentrations within a stalagmite. He found evidence of Gulf Stream positional migration during the Little Ice Age, which has implications for Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation strength, a major tipping element in the climate system.Experience
- 2025–present Module Demonstrator, University of Southampton 2025–present PhD Candidate, University of Southampton 2024–present Research assistant, Climate:Change 2023–2024 Module Demonstrator, Durham University 2023–2024 Laboratory Technician, Durham University
- 2025 Durham University, MScR in Geological Sciences 2023 Durham University, BSc in Environmental Geoscience
- 2026 Imaging flow cytometry for palaeoclimate reconstruction, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment 2025 The Gulf Stream moved northward at the end of the Little Ice Age, Communications Earth & Environment 2025 CYCLIM: a semi-automated cycle counting tool for generating age models and palaeoclimate reconstructions, Climate of the Past
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