Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets With Business Leaders To Address Private Sector Challenges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani held a meeting yesterday with private sector representatives from Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

The meeting forms part of the Ministry's ongoing engagement with the business community to discuss key challenges facing the private sector, review proposed solutions, and follow up on initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing Qatar's business environment.

During the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the private sector and empowering it as a key driver of economic growth.

He noted that such meetings serve as a direct platform for dialogue with business representatives, enabling the Ministry to better understand market challenges and benefit from private sector insights in developing relevant policies and procedures.

Discussions also covered current economic and trade developments and their impact on private sector companies and institutions, in addition to measures aimed at mitigating potential effects and supporting business continuity.

The meeting further addressed initiatives focused on improving the business environment, including streamlining procedures, modernising regulatory and legislative frameworks, and facilitating commercial activities in line with the country's economic growth objectives.