Mamata In Illusion, Opposition Unity Is Zero: BJP Leaders Attack TMC

BJP leaders mock Mamata, Opposition unity

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that she is "in a state of illusion" and being misled by those around her. He said that TMC supremo is unable to understand the ground reality and added that people are "filling her head with false hopes." Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee is in a state of illusion, and people are coming and filling her head with false hopes; she isn't able to understand this."

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya mocked the Opposition unity efforts after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. "Zero plus zero is equal to zero. Zero minus zero result is zero," Bhattacharya said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges 'fraud' by BJP, ECI

On Thursday, in a dramatic show of Opposition solidarity, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with top TMC leadership quickly turned into a fierce attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Didi, you have not lost," Akhilesh reportedly told Mamata during the closed-door meeting, as per TMC official sources. Addressing reporters later, the SP chief accused the BJP of carrying out "multi-layered mafiagiri" during the Bengal elections. "When the election happened honestly, she won. But this time, fraud was done by the BJP, the Election Commission, spies and underground people together," he alleged. He demanded that CCTV footage from polling booths be made public. "If the Supreme Court proceedings can be live, why can't CCTV footage of Bengal voting and counting be shown?" he asked.

BJP government formation in West Bengal

Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the Legislative Assembly ahead of the formation of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, even as the state witnessed post-poll violence, including the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath.

The dissolution of the Assembly formally cleared the way for the BJP's first government in West Bengal after the party's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, where the BJP won 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was reduced to 80 after 15 years of being in power. According to BJP sources, a meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held on Friday to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

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