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Terrascend Corp.

Terrascend Corp.


2026-05-07 10:06:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - TerrAscend Corp.: Reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Net Revenue of $65.5 million and Gross profit margin of 52.8% for Q1 2026 Q1 2026 Net cash provided from continuing operations of $8.7 million, representing 13.3% Operating cash flow yield. TerrAscend Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.02.

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