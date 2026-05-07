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Terrascend Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - TerrAscend Corp.: Reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Net Revenue of $65.5 million and Gross profit margin of 52.8% for Q1 2026 Q1 2026 Net cash provided from continuing operations of $8.7 million, representing 13.3% Operating cash flow yield. TerrAscend Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.02.
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