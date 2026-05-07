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Stack Capital Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Stack Capital Group Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. Book Value per Share was $16.57, compared to $15.35 as at December 31, 2025 (+8% increase). Total Book Value was $227 million. Stack Capital Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $27.80.
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