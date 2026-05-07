NVIDIA And IREN Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Deployment Of Up To 5 Gigawatts Of AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“IREN”) today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure.

As part of the partnership:



NVIDIA and IREN intend to support deployment of up to 5 gigawatts of NVIDIA DSX-aligned AI infrastructure across IREN's global data center pipeline over time.

NVIDIA and IREN will collaborate on deployment of NVIDIA accelerated compute in DSX AI factories to expand access to AI-native, startup and enterprise customers. As part of the partnership, IREN issued to NVIDIA a five-year right to purchase up to 30 million shares of ordinary stock at an exercise price of $70 per share, resulting in a right to invest up to $2.1 billion, subject to certain conditions including regulatory.

The partnership is intended to accelerate deployment of large-scale AI factories by combining NVIDIA's DSX AI factory architecture with IREN's expertise across power, land, data centers, GPU deployment and infrastructure operations.

Future deployments are expected to focus on IREN's 2-gigawatt Sweetwater campus in Texas, which the companies expect to serve as a flagship deployment for NVIDIA's DSX architecture.

“AI factories are becoming foundational infrastructure for the global economy,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Deploying these systems at scale requires deep integration across the full stack - compute, networking, software, power and operations. IREN brings the scale and infrastructure expertise to help accelerate the buildout of next-generation AI infrastructure globally. Together, we are building for the age of AI.”

“This partnership combines NVIDIA's AI systems and architecture leadership with IREN's expertise across power, land, data centers, GPU deployment and infrastructure operations,” said Daniel Roberts, cofounder and co-CEO of IREN.“Together, we believe we can accelerate deployment of AI infrastructure and expand access to compute for AI-native and enterprise customers globally.”

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Mylene Mangalindan

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

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Toshiya Hari

Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

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IREN Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or IREN's future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, revenue targets and trends we expect to affect our business. These statements often include words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“may,”“can,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“project,”“strive,”“budget,”“forecast,”“expect,”“intend,”“target”,“will,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“scheduled”. Forward-looking statements may also be made, verbally or in writing, by members of our Board or management team in connection with this news release.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause IREN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including IREN's ability to successfully execute on its growth strategies and operating plans, achieve its targeted annualized AI Cloud revenue, continue to develop its existing data center sites, design and deploy direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, and diversify and expand into the market for high performance computing solutions (including the market for cloud services and potential colocation services, along with other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in IREN's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 28, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, IREN disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: AI factories becoming foundational infrastructure for the global economy; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's long-term strategic investment rights in IREN; together, NVIDIA and IREN building for the age of AI; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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