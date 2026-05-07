Annual General And Special Meeting ('AGM') Results
|Motion
|Description
|Votes For
|% Votes Cast
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|1
|Election of directors
|01
|Graham Stewart
|119,709,651
|97.62%
|2,924,494
|0
|02
|Eldur Olafsson
|121,723,679
|99.26%
|910,466
|0
|03
|Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
|115,264,861
|93.99%
|7,369,284
|0
|04
|David Neuhauser
|112,326,213
|91.59%
|10,307,932
|0
|05
|Line Frederiksen
|122,614,682
|99.98%
|19,463
|0
|06
|Warwick Morley-Jepson
|121,711,033
|99.25%
|923,112
|0
|2
|Re-appointment of Auditors
|127,435,881
|99.96%
|0
|48,844
|3
|Conditional Repeal of By-Law #2 and Adoption of New By-Law #3
|122,599,200
|99.97%
|31,445
|0
|4
|Conditional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights
|120,411,037
|98.19%
|2,217,608
|0
|5
|Conditional approval of cancellation of admission to trading on AIM(1)
|122,589,481
|99.96%
|44,664
|0
|6
|Approval of Amended Stock Option Plan
|92,064,389
|90.67%
|9,476,210
|0
|7
|Approval of Amended RSU Plan
|92,081,924
|90.69%
|9,456,175
|0
(1) required in accordance with the Corporation's existing By-Law #2 in advance of the proposed move from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE.
Enquiries:
Amaroq Ltd. C/O
Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer
+44 (0)7385 755711
...
Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Freddie Wooding
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)
Andrew Miller-Jones
David Herring
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Further Information:
Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment