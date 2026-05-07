(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the“Corporation” or the“Company”) Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 May 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on May 7, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM. AGM Results The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

Motion Description Votes For % Votes Cast Against Withheld/

Abstain 1 Election of directors 01 Graham Stewart 119,709,651 97.62% 2,924,494 0 02 Eldur Olafsson 121,723,679 99.26% 910,466 0 03 Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson 115,264,861 93.99% 7,369,284 0 04 David Neuhauser 112,326,213 91.59% 10,307,932 0 05 Line Frederiksen 122,614,682 99.98% 19,463 0 06 Warwick Morley-Jepson 121,711,033 99.25% 923,112 0 2 Re-appointment of Auditors 127,435,881 99.96% 0 48,844 3 Conditional Repeal of By-Law #2 and Adoption of New By-Law #3 122,599,200 99.97% 31,445 0 4 Conditional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights 120,411,037 98.19% 2,217,608 0 5 Conditional approval of cancellation of admission to trading on AIM(1) 122,589,481 99.96% 44,664 0 6 Approval of Amended Stock Option Plan 92,064,389 90.67% 9,476,210 0 7 Approval of Amended RSU Plan 92,081,924 90.69% 9,456,175 0

(1) required in accordance with the Corporation's existing By-Law #2 in advance of the proposed move from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

...

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

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