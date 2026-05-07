Odisha Secures Rs 48,330 Crore Investment Commitments During CM Majhi's Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday returned to Odisha after his three-day visit to Gujarat, securing investment commitments worth Rs 48,330 crore that are expected to generate more than 67,838 employment opportunities across multiple sectors in the state.

Addressing the Odisha Investors' Meet Roadshow in Vadodara on Thursday, CM Majhi said,“Western India has already led India's industrial rise. Now, for Viksit Bharat, Eastern India must rise, and Odisha is ready to lead that transformation.”

Presenting Odisha as the growth engine of Eastern India under the“Purvodaya” vision, the Chief Minister invited leading industrialists from Gujarat to expand their industrial footprint in Odisha and become partners in the next phase of the state's industrial growth.

The Gujarat outreach witnessed strong investor participation and high-level engagements across sectors such as metal downstream, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, green energy equipment, infrastructure, logistics, food processing, apparel and textiles, information technology and information technology-enabled services, semiconductors, tourism, aerospace and defence, plastics, and power.

Notably, the Odisha delegation was led by the Chief Minister and included Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma, along with other senior government officials.

Highlighting Odisha's industrial ecosystem, Majhi said the state offers abundant raw materials, modern infrastructure, port-led logistics, policy stability, and fast project execution systems.

He said Odisha is steadily transforming from a resource-based economy into a value-added manufacturing and advanced industrial hub.

The Chief Minister also underlined Odisha's growing momentum in clean energy manufacturing and railway component production, including opportunities in solar modules, engineering, fabrication, and wheel and axle manufacturing.

He said Odisha is well-positioned to contribute to India's next phase of clean energy growth. He further underlined the state's emergence as a railway manufacturing and supply-chain hub with expanding opportunities in engineering, fabrication, wheel, axle, and component manufacturing.

According to official figures, the CM Majhi-led delegation's visit to Gujarat yielded significant investment outcomes for Odisha, with the state securing 71 investment intents, including eight memoranda of understanding and 63 Investment Intention Forms, involving a total investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore and projected employment generation of over 67,838 jobs.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to investor facilitation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured proactive support through Odisha's GO-SWIFT single-window clearance system and dedicated handholding mechanisms.

The Investors' Meet in Vadodara on Thursday also witnessed participation from over 200 industry leaders and institutional stakeholders.