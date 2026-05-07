PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 25+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|Saruparib
|AstraZeneca
|III
|Breast cancer; Prostate cancer
|Oral
|NMS-293
|Nerviano Medical Sciences
|II
|Astrocytoma; Glioblastoma
|Oral
|SRP-1020
|SciBrunch Therapeutics
|I/II
|Solid tumors
|Oral
|IDX-1197
|Idience Co., Ltd.
|I/II
|Solid tumors
|Oral
|GS-0201
|Gilead Sciences
|I
|Advanced Solid Tumors
|Oral
|MOMA-989
|MOMA Therapeutics
|Preclinical
|Cancer
|Oral
As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, PARP inhibitors have firmly established themselves in oncology by targeting DNA repair defects, especially in BRCA-mutated cancers, with momentum fueled by the growing shift toward precision, biomarker-driven care. As their use expands into earlier lines and combination therapies, adoption continues to rise, though high costs and resistance are likely to keep long-term growth measured.
Recent Developments in the PARP Inhibitor Treatment Space
- In April 2026, Acerand Therapeutics announced updated results from its first-in-human Phase I/II study ACE-106-001 (NCT06380660) evaluating ACE-106 (ACE-86225106) in patients with advanced solid tumors. In February 2026, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patients had been dosed with stenoparib and temozolomide in the VA-funded investigator-initiated Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In October 2025, Synnovation Therapeutics announced clinical collaboration with DualityBio to evaluate the combination of SNV1521, a next-generation, CNS-penetrant PARP1-selective inhibitor with Duality's HER3 ADC, DB-1310. In May 2025, Acerand Therapeutics announced preliminary clinical data of its self-developed novel and selective PARP1 inhibitor, ACE-86225106. In January 2025, MOMA Therapeutics announced the in-licensing of a next-generation selective PARP1 (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitor, now known as MOMA-989. In March 2024, Synnovation Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I trial evaluating SNV1521 in patients with solid tumors. In January 2024, IMPACT Therapeutics announced that the first patient in the United States has been treated with EIK1003 (formerly IMP1734), a PARP1 selective inhibitor which was discovered by IMPACT Therapeutics and undergoing global clinical development in collaboration with Eikon Therapeutics.
Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III PARP Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical PARP Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key PARP Inhibitors Companies: AstraZeneca, Nerviano Medical Sciences, SciBrunch Therapeutics, Idience Co., Ltd., MOMA Therapeutics, Allarity Therapeutics, Synnovation Therapeutics, 1cBio, Eikon Therapeutics, Acerand Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, AtlasMedx, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group and others Key Pipeline PARP Inhibitors: Saruparib, NMS-293, SRP-1020, IDX-1197, MOMA-989, Stenoparib, SNV1521, OC-3, EIK1003, ACE-86225106, GS-0201, AMXI-5001, TSL 1502, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
Related ReportsPARP Inhibitors Market
PARP Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PARP inhibitors companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck, Janssen, Pfizer, Astellas, Pharma& Schweiz, AtlasMedx, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, BeiGene, Allarity Therapeutics, and others.Prostate Cancer Market
Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key prostate cancer companies, including Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis, Curium, Merck, Orion, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda, AB Science, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Tavanta Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharma, Merus, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Xencor, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Madison Vaccines, MacroGenics, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Essa Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, DualityBio, Daiichi Sankyo, Fortis Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mPC companies including AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others.Pancreatic Cancer Market
Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pancreatic cancer companies including AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Processa Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.Breast Cancer Market
Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key breast cancer companies including Veru, Sanofi, Roche, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EQRx, Gilead, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Evgen Pharma, Tyme, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, and others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur... +14699457679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment