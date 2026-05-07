New York, USA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 25+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The PARP inhibitor clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 30+ PARP inhibitors in the pipeline, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for PARP inhibitors across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the PARP inhibitors domain.

PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's PARP inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline PARP inhibitors.

Key PARP inhibitor companies, such as AstraZeneca, Nerviano Medical Sciences, SciBrunch Therapeutics, Idience Co., Ltd., MOMA Therapeutics, Allarity Therapeutics, Synnovation Therapeutics, 1cBio, Eikon Therapeutics, Acerand Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, AtlasMedx, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, and others, are evaluating new PARP inhibitor drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline PARP inhibitors such as Saruparib, NMS-293, SRP-1020, IDX-1197, MOMA-989, Stenoparib, SNV1521, OC-3, EIK1003, ACE-86225106, GS-0201, AMXI-5001, TSL 1502, and others are under different phases of PARP inhibitors clinical trials.

Approximately 12+ PARP inhibitor drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key indications for PARP inhibitors under development include Breast cancer, Prostate cancer, Astrocytoma, Glioblastoma, Solid tumors, and other cancers.

What are PARP Inhibitors?

PARP inhibitors are a class of targeted anticancer drugs that block the activity of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes, which play a key role in repairing single-strand DNA damage through the base excision repair pathway. By inhibiting PARP, these drugs prevent cancer cells from repairing DNA damage, leading to the accumulation of genetic errors and ultimately cell death, particularly in tumors that already have deficiencies in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations. This concept, known as synthetic lethality, allows PARP inhibitors to selectively target cancer cells while sparing normal cells.









A snapshot of the Pipeline PARP Inhibitor Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Saruparib AstraZeneca III Breast cancer; Prostate cancer Oral NMS-293 Nerviano Medical Sciences II Astrocytoma; Glioblastoma Oral SRP-1020 SciBrunch Therapeutics I/II Solid tumors Oral IDX-1197 Idience Co., Ltd. I/II Solid tumors Oral GS-0201 Gilead Sciences I Advanced Solid Tumors Oral MOMA-989 MOMA Therapeutics Preclinical Cancer Oral

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, PARP inhibitors have firmly established themselves in oncology by targeting DNA repair defects, especially in BRCA-mutated cancers, with momentum fueled by the growing shift toward precision, biomarker-driven care. As their use expands into earlier lines and combination therapies, adoption continues to rise, though high costs and resistance are likely to keep long-term growth measured.

Recent Developments in the PARP Inhibitor Treatment Space



In April 2026, Acerand Therapeutics announced updated results from its first-in-human Phase I/II study ACE-106-001 (NCT06380660) evaluating ACE-106 (ACE-86225106) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

In February 2026, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patients had been dosed with stenoparib and temozolomide in the VA-funded investigator-initiated Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

In October 2025, Synnovation Therapeutics announced clinical collaboration with DualityBio to evaluate the combination of SNV1521, a next-generation, CNS-penetrant PARP1-selective inhibitor with Duality's HER3 ADC, DB-1310.

In May 2025, Acerand Therapeutics announced preliminary clinical data of its self-developed novel and selective PARP1 inhibitor, ACE-86225106.

In January 2025, MOMA Therapeutics announced the in-licensing of a next-generation selective PARP1 (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitor, now known as MOMA-989.

In March 2024, Synnovation Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I trial evaluating SNV1521 in patients with solid tumors. In January 2024, IMPACT Therapeutics announced that the first patient in the United States has been treated with EIK1003 (formerly IMP1734), a PARP1 selective inhibitor which was discovered by IMPACT Therapeutics and undergoing global clinical development in collaboration with Eikon Therapeutics.

Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

PARP Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

PARP Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

Key PARP Inhibitors Companies: AstraZeneca, Nerviano Medical Sciences, SciBrunch Therapeutics, Idience Co., Ltd., MOMA Therapeutics, Allarity Therapeutics, Synnovation Therapeutics, 1cBio, Eikon Therapeutics, Acerand Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, AtlasMedx, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group and others Key Pipeline PARP Inhibitors: Saruparib, NMS-293, SRP-1020, IDX-1197, MOMA-989, Stenoparib, SNV1521, OC-3, EIK1003, ACE-86225106, GS-0201, AMXI-5001, TSL 1502, and others

Table of Contents

1. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. PARP Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. PARP Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the PARP Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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