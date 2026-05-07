City Of Tempe Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Strengthening Commitment To Accessibility For All

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the City of Tempe 's designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). To earn this certification, at least 80% of community-facing city government staff completed autism and sensory training to ensure they are equipped with up-to-date knowledge or best practices and skills to support and include autistic and sensory-sensitive community members and their families.

“Everyone deserves to feel comfortable and supported in the places they live, work and visit. That's what a city should do,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.“This recertification reinforces Tempe's commitment to making our services, programs and public spaces accessible for people of all abilities.”

Dr. Velicia McMillan Humes, director of Tempe's Office of Diversity, said,“Our commitment to offering this re-certification training to employees every two years demonstrates our dedication to the goal of becoming an Autism Certified City.”

“By prioritizing ongoing training, the City of Tempe is not only maintaining its Certified Autism CenterTM designation, but it's also actively strengthening the way it serves its community,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This commitment creates a lasting impact, helping individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities feel welcomed, respected, and supported throughout the city.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the City of Tempe is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About City of Tempe

Tempe is home to Arizona State University, Tempe Town Lake and the vibrant Mill Avenue district. Located in the heart of the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area and just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Tempe is one of Arizona's most educated communities. With more than 200,000 residents and a workforce of equal size, Tempe is a diverse, innovative city that welcomes over 4 million visitors annually.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.