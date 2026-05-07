Atmanitrbhar Bharat Push: Rare Earth And Titanium Theme Park To Open In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL India), a premier Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, is set to inaugurate a "Rare Earth and Titanium Theme Park" in Bhopal on Saturday, officials said on Thursday.

The facility will be inaugurated by Ajit K. Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.

The initiative is part of the National Critical Minerals Mission, aimed at making India self-reliant in the mineral sector.

The park has been designed on the "Lab-to-Product" concept, with the objective of bridging the gap between scientific research and industrial application.

It will elevate technologies developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to advanced levels, demonstrating their utility for industries.

The methodology of the park is based on the 3P framework-Process, Performance, and People.

Under this framework, the park will focus on developing and showcasing state-of-the-art technologies, establishing high-quality industrial standards, and cultivating a skilled workforce through training and capacity building.

A major focus of the facility is promoting a circular economy and sustainable development.

The park will showcase methods for producing rare metals such as Neodymium and Cerium, which are critical for modern industries including electronics, renewable energy, and defence.

It will also feature technologies for recycling discarded magnets to recover valuable elements, thereby reducing waste and enhancing resource efficiency.

Officials added that the "Rare Earth and Titanium Theme Park" will play a pivotal role in strengthening India's mineral independence and reducing reliance on imports.

By integrating advanced research with industrial application, the facility is expected to boost innovation, create employment opportunities, and contribute to environmental protection.

The establishment of this specialised centre marks a significant step in India's journey toward self-reliance in critical minerals.

With its emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and skill development, the park is poised to become a hub for cutting-edge research and industrial collaboration, reinforcing India's position in the global mineral economy.