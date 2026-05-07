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Ryanair to Shut Thessaloniki Airport Base Over Airport Fee Increase
(MENAFN) Major low-cost airline Ryanair is set to permanently close its operational base at Thessaloniki Airport at the end of the current summer season, reportedly due to increased airport fees, according to local media reports.
The decision has already been communicated to staff and has triggered concern among local stakeholders, who fear the move could negatively affect tourism and the wider economy of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.
The development has prompted regional officials to call for an urgent meeting to assess the situation and consider possible responses, as concerns grow over the potential loss of connectivity and economic activity linked to the airline’s operations.
Despite the planned closure, reports indicate that the possibility of reopening the base in the future has not been completely dismissed, leaving some uncertainty over the long-term outcome.
The decision has already been communicated to staff and has triggered concern among local stakeholders, who fear the move could negatively affect tourism and the wider economy of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.
The development has prompted regional officials to call for an urgent meeting to assess the situation and consider possible responses, as concerns grow over the potential loss of connectivity and economic activity linked to the airline’s operations.
Despite the planned closure, reports indicate that the possibility of reopening the base in the future has not been completely dismissed, leaving some uncertainty over the long-term outcome.
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