Border Villages Now At Centre Of J & K's Progress: LG

Directs Officials To Ensure Every Household Must Have Connectivity, Electricity

Hands Over Appointment Orders, Scheme Benefits During Samba Visit

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said border villages are no longer the“last villages” of the country but have emerged as the“first villages” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while asserting that no border family should remain neglected in the new era of Jammu and Kashmir's development.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing a public gathering during his visit to Regal border village in Samba district, where he laid foundation stones for several developmental projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

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The projects include establishment of a digital library at Government Primary School Regal, construction of a community hall-cum-recreation centre, development of an Amrit Sarovar along with drainage channels, installation of three open gyms and solar street lights.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said border villages are the backbone of India and carry a rich legacy of courage and resilience.

“Our glorious history was forged in the arduous paths of these villages. We are committed to safeguarding the dignity of every border village family and ensuring that those who faced neglect in the past are now accorded the highest priority,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy under the Vibrant Villages Programme to integrate border populations into the national mainstream through livelihood generation, infrastructure development and improved connectivity.

He said the programme focuses on saturation of villages in four major sectors including all-weather road connectivity, telecom connectivity, television access and electrification.

Directing officials to ensure basic facilities for all border residents, Sinha said every household in border villages must have electricity, mobile connectivity and economic independence.

“We must ensure that by 2030 not a single family in the border villages of Samba remains below the poverty line,” he said.

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Responding to demands raised by Ramgarh MLA Devinder Kumar Manyal, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration's commitment towards providing land ownership rights to displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and West Pakistan Refugees.

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He also said completion of the Shahpur Kandi Dam project would significantly boost agricultural productivity in the region.

During the visit, Sinha handed over appointment orders to Special Police Officers (SPOs) and sanction letters to beneficiaries under HADP, Mission Yuva and other government schemes.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded Regal village for becoming TB-free and urged people to remain vigilant about clean drinking water and intensify the fight against drug abuse.

Later, Sinha visited the Regal Border Out Post (BoP), where he interacted with security personnel and praised the jawans for their role in safeguarding the country's borders and their contribution during Operation Sindoor.

Several senior officers of the civil administration, police and army, besides local residents, were present on the occasion.