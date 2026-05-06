Investornewsbreaks Bioadaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) Launches Myndrenew Nighttime Supplement For Cognitive Recovery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BioAdaptives (OTC: BDPT) announced the launch of MyndRenew(TM), a nighttime dietary supplement designed to support sleep quality and the brain's overnight recovery processes, addressing what the company describes as a critical gap in cognitive health as more than one-third of U.S. adults report insufficient sleep. MyndRenew(TM) is part of the MyndSystem(TM) platform, which targets full 24-hour cognitive support, with formulations tailored to both daytime performance and nighttime recovery.

The formulation includes 13 ingredients selected from published scientific literature, including magnesium glycinate, apigenin, PEA and lion's mane mushroom extract, aimed at supporting sleep pathways, cellular repair, stress regulation and neuroprotection. MyndRenew(TM) complements the company's daytime product, MyndMed(TM), with both products positioned to address distinct physiological demands across the daily cycle.

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About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for human and animal use. Its formulations are rooted in published research across nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

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