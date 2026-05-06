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Ahmad Tibi Condemns Ben-Gvir Family Over Controversial Birthday Cake
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his spouse “need a psychiatrist immediately,” Arab member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi stated on Wednesday, escalating criticism over a recent controversial birthday celebration linked to legislation on capital punishment for Palestinian detainees.
Tibi’s comments were made after Ben-Gvir’s wife gave him a birthday cake adorned with a “noose,” marking both his birthday and his party’s advancement of a far-right bill permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners.
“I must use my additional profession as a doctor, even though this case is not my specialty, this family urgently needs a psychiatrist immediately,” Tibi told an Israeli radio.
He further added, “These two individuals (Ben-Gvir and his wife) are psychologically disturbed, but this psychological condition will find supporters in Israeli society,” suggesting that their mindset could still resonate with segments of the public.
Tibi also criticized the symbolic nature of the celebration, stating, “Usually, people wish for a better future and love with a birthday cake, but these people sanctify hatred and death. Therefore, this is in fact a psychological condition that requires urgent intervention,” highlighting what he views as a disturbing departure from typical celebratory norms.
The controversy centers on a cake presented on Sunday to Ben-Gvir, decorated with a “noose” and bearing the message “Congratulations to Minister Ben-Gvir… sometimes dreams come true,” in reference to both his birthday and the recently advanced legislation supporting execution of Palestinian prisoners.
That bill was approved by the Knesset in March, prompting widespread political backlash and strong criticism from human rights groups and international observers.
Tibi’s comments were made after Ben-Gvir’s wife gave him a birthday cake adorned with a “noose,” marking both his birthday and his party’s advancement of a far-right bill permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners.
“I must use my additional profession as a doctor, even though this case is not my specialty, this family urgently needs a psychiatrist immediately,” Tibi told an Israeli radio.
He further added, “These two individuals (Ben-Gvir and his wife) are psychologically disturbed, but this psychological condition will find supporters in Israeli society,” suggesting that their mindset could still resonate with segments of the public.
Tibi also criticized the symbolic nature of the celebration, stating, “Usually, people wish for a better future and love with a birthday cake, but these people sanctify hatred and death. Therefore, this is in fact a psychological condition that requires urgent intervention,” highlighting what he views as a disturbing departure from typical celebratory norms.
The controversy centers on a cake presented on Sunday to Ben-Gvir, decorated with a “noose” and bearing the message “Congratulations to Minister Ben-Gvir… sometimes dreams come true,” in reference to both his birthday and the recently advanced legislation supporting execution of Palestinian prisoners.
That bill was approved by the Knesset in March, prompting widespread political backlash and strong criticism from human rights groups and international observers.
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