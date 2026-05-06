Mark Allen Group Appoints Anna Younger As COO

The group appoints Anna Younger as Chief Operating Officer to support strategic expansion and organisational development.

London, UK, 6th May 2026 - Mark Allen Group appoints Anna Younger as Chief Operating Officer as the business continues to expand its specialist media, events and information portfolio and deliver its long-term growth strategy, including its ambition to reach £100m in revenue by 2029. As part of this leadership evolution, current Chief Operating Officer, Jon Benson, will transition into the role of Deputy CEO, where he will play a key role in helping to accelerate the Group's organic growth.

Anna's appointment follows a period of significant portfolio expansion and investment across the Group's businesses, including, most recently, its acquisition of DVV Media International's highly respected commercial motor brands.

As COO, she will work across the organisation to strengthen operational performance, improve cross-group integration and support the development of the systems, capabilities and ways of working needed to underpin the company's next phase of growth.

Anna's remit will span operational integration, organisational effectiveness, digital capability and strategic alignment across the business.

Ben Allen, CEO, Mark Allen Group, said:

“Mark Allen Group has reached an important point in its development. As the business continues to grow, we are focused on ensuring we have the operational strength, leadership capability and technology infrastructure needed to support our long-term ambitions.

“Anna brings a rare combination of strategic, digital and team building expertise, alongside deep experience, leading transformation and growth programmes across complex organisations. She will play an important role in supporting the next stage of the Group's development.

Anna's appointment and Jon Benson's promotion to Deputy CEO are significant steps as we continue to evolve our brands and unlock new opportunities, particularly by strengthening our first-party data relationships in the era of AI”.

Before joining Mark Allen Group, Anna served as Group Chief Strategy Officer at Instinctif Partners, where she led international transformation, innovation and growth strategy programmes.

Earlier in her career, she led the consultancy's digital and innovation practice, building multidisciplinary teams spanning digital strategy, strategic brand development, insight, creative services and emerging technology. She also established and chaired the group's innovation function, overseeing the development of AI-led, digital and data-driven products designed to unlock new commercial opportunities and support long-term business growth.

Her experience spans digital transformation, strategic brand development, operating model design, organisational change and post-acquisition integration, with a focus on helping businesses scale, adapt and unlock new growth opportunities.

Anna Younger commented:

“Mark Allen Group has built a truly exceptional portfolio of specialist brands, trusted titles and engaged communities, underpinned by deep expertise and a strong entrepreneurial culture.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the business at such an exciting point in its journey and to play a role in its next phase of growth and evolution.

“I'm looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to help build an even more connected and agile business, one that is exceptionally well positioned to harness new opportunities and respond to the changes shaping the industry.”

-ENDS-



Media contact

Ben Allen, CEO

[email protected]