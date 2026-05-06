Sringeri Recount Row: BJP Demands Immediate Oath For Jeevaraj, Alleges Cong Interference

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the Sringeri recount row, stating that the episode stands as clear evidence of why some in the Congress oppose elections conducted through ballot papers.

In a statement, Vijayendra said that despite being elected to the Assembly through a democratic process under the Constitution, BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj was deprived of the opportunity to assume office as an MLA.

It can be noted that Jeevaraj has been declared elected as MLA from the Sringeri Assembly constituency following a recount of postal ballots, securing victory by a margin of 52 votes.

The recounting was done, three years after the Assembly elections, on the directions of the High Court.

Earlier, Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda was declared a winner and he had held the position of MLA.

Vijayendra further accused the Karnataka government of continuing its attempts to prevent Jeevaraj from taking oath by misusing the state machinery, calling it the height of political disgrace.

Vijayendra also urged Speaker U.T. Khader not to succumb to political pressure and to uphold the dignity of his constitutional office by immediately administering the oath to Jeevaraj in accordance with the decisions of the people's mandate and the court.

He warned that any further delay in administering the oath would leave the BJP with no option but to launch a protest.

He alleged that had the court not intervened and ordered a recount, the“black episode” involving the alleged illegal election of Congress candidate D.T. Rajegowda through postal ballots - aided by lapses of election officials and the involvement of Congress leaders - would never have come to light.

He said that following the court's directive, a transparent recount has now resulted in D. N. Jeevaraj being officially declared elected and receiving his election certificate, albeit after a significant delay.

Vijayendra termed it a tragedy and a misfortune for democracy that Jeevaraj was denied nearly three years of his tenure as an MLA and called it an insult to the voters of Sringeri constituency.

He expressed hope that the court would examine what constitutional action should be taken against those who allegedly benefited from the irregularities and to address the injustice caused to Jeevaraj.

Targeting the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Vijayendra claimed they were refusing to accept the truth and were instead making“baseless arguments” that votes of the Congress candidate had been tampered with. He questioned why no objections were raised before the recount if such doubts existed while the Congress was in power.