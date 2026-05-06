403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Set for Greece Visit in 2026
(MENAFN) United States President Donald Trump is poised to make an official visit to Greece this year, according to the US ambassador to the country, raising the diplomatic profile of an already strengthening bilateral relationship.
US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle made the disclosure during a live appearance on a Greek public broadcaster, stopping short of pinpointing an exact timeframe: "I can't tell you whether he is coming this summer as a lot is happening, but he is going to come to Greece this year."
The anticipated presidential trip is not the only high-level Washington visit on the horizon. Guilfoyle revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also expected to travel to Greece before the year is out.
Rounding out her remarks, the ambassador offered a warm characterization of the current state of ties between the two allied nations, lauding the "dynamic and deep" relations between Athens and Washington.
US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle made the disclosure during a live appearance on a Greek public broadcaster, stopping short of pinpointing an exact timeframe: "I can't tell you whether he is coming this summer as a lot is happening, but he is going to come to Greece this year."
The anticipated presidential trip is not the only high-level Washington visit on the horizon. Guilfoyle revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also expected to travel to Greece before the year is out.
Rounding out her remarks, the ambassador offered a warm characterization of the current state of ties between the two allied nations, lauding the "dynamic and deep" relations between Athens and Washington.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment