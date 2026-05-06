Big 5 Construct Egypt Returns For Its 8Th Edition With Over 300 Exhibiting Companies, Highlighting Opportunities In Egypt's Multi-Billion-Dollar Construction Market

Running from 23 – 25 June 2026, the event will be co-located with Egypt Infrastructure Expo, the events unite the construction and infrastructure ecosystem. Leading brands from over 20 countries will showcase solutions and services across 12 dedicated product sectors. The CPD-certified Big 5 Talks will host strategic discussions led by experts, covering architecture & design, project management and BIM & technology, among other niche themes.

Big 5 Construct Egypt returns for its 8th edition from 23 – 25 June 2026 at Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo. Co-located with Egypt Infrastructure Expo, the events build on the momentum as Egypt accelerates delivery across a $565.5 billion construction and infrastructure project pipeline (Source: Knight Frank). Over three high-impact days, the event will gather the full construction and infrastructure value chain, supporting Egypt's Vision 2030 development ambitions.

Egypt's construction sector is the third-largest market in the MENA region, with a CAGR of 8.39% (Source: Research and Markets). Mega-projects, including the Ras El Hikma ($35 billion), Alam al Roum ($29.7 billion), The Spine ($27 billion) and New Administrative Capital ($55 billion), are advancing the country's built environment and driving sustained demand for construction products, services and solutions across all segments of the supply chain. Supporting these industry priorities, the exhibitions connect 20,000 industry professionals with more than 300 exhibitors from over 20 countries.

“Egypt's construction and infrastructure sectors are moving at a remarkable pace, driven by one of the largest project pipelines in the MENA region and a government with a clear and ambitious vision for the country's future. Hosting Big 5 Construct Egypt and Egypt Infrastructure Expo together allows us to reflect that momentum, connecting suppliers, contractors, developers and policymakers with the projects, knowledge and partnerships that are actively shaping Egypt's built environment. As the country continues to accelerate its urban and infrastructure ambitions, we look forward to supporting the industry conversations and cross-sector connections that will help turn those ambitions into reality,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Egypt Infrastructure Expo returns for its fourth edition, reflecting the growing convergence of construction and infrastructure investment in Egypt. Infrastructure is the fastest-growing segment of the market, forecast to expand at a 9.2% CAGR through 2031, while Greater Cairo, which accounts for 48% of all construction activity, is projected to grow at 9.1% CAGR over the same period (Source: Mordor Intelligence). With 51% of future projects still in the study phase, Egypt's long-term investment horizon presents a significant opportunity for international and regional suppliers seeking to establish a foothold in North Africa's largest economy. Egypt Infrastructure Expo directly addresses this opportunity, connecting decision-makers and solution providers across transport, digital infrastructure, water and waste management, smart city solutions and power infrastructure.

Building on the success of its previous edition, Big 5 Construct Egypt 2026 will host more than 300 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and more, across 12 dedicated product sectors. These include construction chemicals, metal, steel and aluminum, windows, doors and facades, HVACR and digital construction products, among others. The diversity of sectors on show reflects the full breadth of Egypt's active construction pipeline and the range of solutions required to deliver it. Key exhibitors include Yanbu Cement, Union Steel, CMB Marmox, Norma Group, Quadra, Penta Paints, Alkon, Nassar Trimble Solutions and Egycrete, among others.

Running alongside Big 5 Construct Egypt, Egypt Infrastructure Expo brings together leading local and international suppliers across critical infrastructure segments, including transport connectivity, digital infrastructure, smart city solutions, water and waste management and power infrastructure. The exhibitor line-up includes Orascom Trading, Hassan Allam Trading, Odoo Middle East, Soul Water, Al Zamil and Tawakol Tech, among others. The event's focus on infrastructure has made it a key destination for companies involved in delivering essential urban development and connectivity projects across Egypt.

Alongside the exhibition floor, Big 5 Talks will deliver more than 35 CPD-certified sessions free to attend for all registered visitors. Led by industry experts and government representatives, the programme covers six key themes, including Architecture & Design, Project Management, BIM & Technology, sustainability, new materials and project delivery excellence, giving construction professionals direct access to practical knowledge and the latest thinking shaping Egypt's built environment.

Complimenting the sessions at Big 5 Talks, Egypt Infrastructure Expo will host the CPD-certified Infra360 sessions, bringing together expert speakers and policymakers for technical discussions across the infrastructure spectrum. The topics of discussion will cover transport, digital infrastructure, smart city solutions, water and waste management and power infrastructure, providing attendees with on-the-ground insights and strategies relevant to Egypt's most active project sectors.

Big 5 Construct Egypt and Egypt Infrastructure Expo are free to attend for trade and industry professionals over 18 years of age. Registration is now open.