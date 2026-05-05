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Manchester City Vs Everton Highlights: 97Th Minute Chaos Shocks Title Race


2026-05-05 03:07:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Everton stunned Manchester City in a dramatic 3-3 draw as Jérémy Doku's 97th-minute equaliser rescued a point. Everton's stunning comeback saw them lead 3-1 before late goals flipped the script, dealing a massive blow to City's Premier League title hopes. 0:00 - Everton vs Man City turns into a Premier League classic 1:10 - Thierno Barry punishes City with clinical finish 2:25 - Everton inches away from historic win

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