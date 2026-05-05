Manchester City Vs Everton Highlights: 97Th Minute Chaos Shocks Title Race
Everton stunned Manchester City in a dramatic 3-3 draw as Jérémy Doku's 97th-minute equaliser rescued a point. Everton's stunning comeback saw them lead 3-1 before late goals flipped the script, dealing a massive blow to City's Premier League title hopes. 0:00 - Everton vs Man City turns into a Premier League classic 1:10 - Thierno Barry punishes City with clinical finish 2:25 - Everton inches away from historic win
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment