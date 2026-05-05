Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar To Isha Ambani - 6 Indian Celebs Who Grabbed Attention

Met Gala 2026 saw several Indian celebrities make glamorous appearances on the iconic red carpet. From Karan Johar to Isha Ambani, stars impressed fashion lovers worldwide with artistic outfits inspired by culture, tradition and creativity.

The Met Gala 2026 witnessed several Indian celebrities and personalities making stylish appearances on the iconic red carpet. From traditional Indian craftsmanship to modern artistic fashion, stars impressed everyone with outfits inspired by art, culture and heritage. This year's theme, 'Costume Art', encouraged celebrities to turn fashion into creative expression.

Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala 2026 in a striking outfit titled 'Framed in Eternity'. He wore a structured vintage jacket with strong shoulders, featuring artwork inspired by legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. His dramatic look quickly grabbed attention on the red carpet.

Isha Ambani looked elegant in a diamond-studded blouse paired with a golden saree woven with gold threads. Her traditional yet glamorous appearance beautifully blended Indian fashion with the grandeur of the Met Gala red carpet.

Manish Malhotra also walked the Met Gala red carpet in a unique outfit inspired by Mumbai city. His ensemble featured embroidered names and signatures of the artisans who helped create the design, highlighting the importance of craftsmanship and teamwork in fashion.

Ananya Birla made her Met Gala debut in a custom-designed gown by Robert Wun. She completed her bold look with a dramatic face mask, adding mystery and high-fashion appeal to her appearance.

Natasha Poonawalla impressed fashion lovers in a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit. She paired her dress with a stunning orchid necklace designed by Marc Quinn, giving her look a luxurious artistic touch.

Sudha Reddy wore a beautiful outfit designed by Manish Malhotra and stylist Mariel Haenn. Her gown showcased the traditional Kalamkari art of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing Indian heritage to the global fashion stage.

The Met Gala has a different theme every year. This year's theme is 'Costume Art', and the dress code for celebs is 'Fashion is Art'. We will get to see a lot of creativity through clothes on the red carpet. Indian viewers can watch the Met Gala red carpet event live from May 5 on Vogue's YouTube channel.